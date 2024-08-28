LCI Industries (LCII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LCII traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. 27,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.