LDR Capital Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 3.5% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,007. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.