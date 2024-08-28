LDR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.6% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.06.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.33. 526,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,034. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $222.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

