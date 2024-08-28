Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,010 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,970,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 392.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,370,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,370,080.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $7,466,771. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

