Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 90.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

