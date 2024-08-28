Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 484,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,328. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

