Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YOU. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 119,250.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 878,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,409. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,455 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

