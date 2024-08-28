Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $25.61. 167,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.85.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $305,052. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

