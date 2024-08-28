Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,404 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 3,236.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 653,838 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $297,749. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 3,478,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,163. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

