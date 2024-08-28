Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 213,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,899. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

