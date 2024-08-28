Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,212 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $4,795,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,852,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,140,000 after buying an additional 173,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 203,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,306. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMT

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.