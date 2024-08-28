Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,561 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAON opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.34.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.