Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PBH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

