Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $241,384,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,778.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,752.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,761.29.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

