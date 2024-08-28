Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,248 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $24,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 1,103,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,509.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,417 shares of company stock worth $360,388. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

