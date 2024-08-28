Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

