Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 226,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,320. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

