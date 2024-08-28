Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 454.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 11.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,881. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

