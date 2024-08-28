Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,376,000 after purchasing an additional 622,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $37,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $24,062,000. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $20,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Benchmark boosted their price target on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of PSN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 155,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,717. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

