Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 269.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

ERJ stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 275,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,358. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

