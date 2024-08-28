Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Chubb stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.60. 379,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.67 and a 52 week high of $279.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.