Legato Capital Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,858,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,017 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 31.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

