Legato Capital Management LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Astec Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

ASTE opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

