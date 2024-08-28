Legato Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CSG Systems International worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,222 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.