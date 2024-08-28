Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ON by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ON by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in ON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 486,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ON by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,356,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,221. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

