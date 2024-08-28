Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 125,158 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,351 shares of company stock worth $1,892,205 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

