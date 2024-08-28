Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Orion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OEC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Orion had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,665 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

