Legato Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

