Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 108.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 481,958 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,946.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

