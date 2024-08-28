Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,957,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 312,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9,166.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

