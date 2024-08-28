Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $757,000 Investment in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $407,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $65.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $76.09.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Bel Fuse from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

