Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,107 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameresco worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $22,650,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 521,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 84,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,144. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

