Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,670 Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $23,981,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $4,949,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 633,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,779. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.