Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,916 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,933,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after buying an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 117,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

