Legato Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock worth $506,689. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

