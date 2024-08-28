Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,319 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Paymentus worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE:PAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,413. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Paymentus’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.