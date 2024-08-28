Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.49. 1,196,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,650. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

