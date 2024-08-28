Legato Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 136,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 195.5% in the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.2% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.80. 843,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,806. The company has a market cap of $370.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day moving average is $353.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

