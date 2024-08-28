Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 10,040 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,958,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,678 shares of company stock valued at $27,388,494 in the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRDO stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -195.61 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

