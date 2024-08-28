Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 4,738 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 651,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

