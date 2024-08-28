Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 5,933 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,789 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $421,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

