Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Camden National worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Camden National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of CAC opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $575.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Articles

