Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,240 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

