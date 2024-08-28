Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 798,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

