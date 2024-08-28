Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 743,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,174,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,074. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NARI

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 243,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,039. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -104.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Inari Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.