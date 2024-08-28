Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $511,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 320,234 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,781,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.40 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $37.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

