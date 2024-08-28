Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. 2,508,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,988. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.