Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 748 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.13. 366,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,515. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.76 and a 200 day moving average of $244.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

