Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,635 shares of company stock worth $575,107. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,968. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

