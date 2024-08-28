Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.93

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.93 and last traded at C$29.89, with a volume of 1893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.89.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNF shares. Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price objective on Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
